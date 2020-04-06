SBA providing "Paycheck Protection" loans to small businesses

The Small Business Administration is doing their best to keep small businesses running.

13 NEWS spoke to Petland owner Staci Williams Monday morning about a loan she got from the SBA.

She applied for the Paycheck Protection Program Friday, and had her approval the same night.

She says the program offers to pay a business' rent and employees for up to eight weeks.

And as long as you prove that's what the money was used for, the loan is forgiven at the end of the borrowing period.

"My main goal being essential is I want to keep my employees paid and employed. They're my family, they're my heart, so I just want to make sure they're taken care of."

Williams says she has 31 employees that she can now keep paid over the next month or two.