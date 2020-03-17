SAVE lands ownership of 308-acre space

An organization dedicated to helping veterans through agriculture can now call its farm its own.

SAVE, which stands for Servicemember Agricultural Vocation Education, had been leasing a 308-acre property northwest of Manhattan for several years. Tuesday, they announced they're buying the land thanks to low-cost loans from the Conservation Fund and the Nature Conservancy.

“The farm purchase is an important step for us,” said Dr. Craig Bower, CEO of SAVE. “We have been fortunate to have excellent community support, and we continue to seek partnerships and investors to keep growing.”

SAVE offers training and work skills to veterans. They combine on-the-soil experience and classroom time on various agriculture and wildlife topics.

“It’s SAVE’s hope, and our hope, that this model will be replicated at all land grant universities,” said Dr. Heidi Mehl, Director of Water and Agriculture Programs for The Nature Conservancy in Kansas. “Eventually, thousands of SAVE farmers will be using best conservation practices right from the beginning of their careers. Things like no-till, cover crops, diversification, grazing for wildlife, managing for pollinators…they aren’t an afterthought, but rather deeply integrated into how SAVE teaches farming.”

The organization says it has trained more than 500 veterans since starting five years ago, and more than 90 percent of them have gone on to either farm themselves or find jobs elsewhere in the agri‐business sector.

Supporters say SAVE's efforts can help meet the need for new farmers in the U.S.

Learn more at thesavefarm.org.