KS higher education system sees revenue drop, expenses up during pandemic

The Kansas Board of Regents told 13 NEWS Friday that state universities plan to hold in-person classes this fall.

They hope it helps the state's higher education system recover from coronavirus costs totaling more than $90 million.

Kansas' universities, community colleges and technical colleges have seen revenue drop and expenses go up during the coronavirus pandemic.

They said it's forced many tough decisions.

Topeka High School graduate Arisa Ortiz said, "I hope to be attending Emporia State University in the fall.”

“I plan to go to Coffeyville Community College for football," said Shawnee Heights High School graduate Dominic Berry.

Washburn Rural High School graduate Sydney Alexander said, “I plan on going to K-State and majoring in Human Development and Family Sciences.”

These Topeka graduates have big plans for the future.

Topeka High School graduate Kanyon Alexander said, “College is definitely the next chapter of life after high school and it's a really big step into your future plans.”

The coronavirus pandemic has left all of these graduates uncertain on what exactly that will look like.

Ortiz said, “I know that Emporia State has a lot of freshman opening events and I feel like we’re not going to be able to do that.”

Berry added, “Since I’m going for athletics, I’m hoping that we’re able to have a season and hoping I get to go back to school and be in school.”

Kansas Board of Regents President and CEO, Blake Flanders, told 13 NEWS, “Operations on campus will undoubtedly look different than in past years, but at this time we believe we can safely hold in-person classes on campus with some adjustments to protect the health and safety of our communities.”

The public higher education system took a $90.7 million hit this fiscal year, when institutions were forced to close campuses.

Flanders said, “Transitioning to virtual instruction, closing campuses and refunding students were the right moves, but costly ones that will create hurdles for our colleges and universities moving forward.”

In the meantime, local high school graduates said they will remain positive.

"I hope just to see how many new people I meet, how I change, and how my classes will be," said Ortiz.

Sydney added, "I just keep on looking forward to what I have left, and just hoping that I get everything I can out of college."

Kanyon said, “At least I'm still getting to go to college. It's not totally shutting down the opportunity to still be able to learn and further my education."​

​The Kansas Board of Regents has requested $26.2 million through the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund. Flanders hopes the money will be dispersed quickly.