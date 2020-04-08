Rural first responders ration supplies with national PPE shortage

As hospitals across the U.S. struggle with limited amounts of personal protection equipment (PPE), first responders do the best they can with what they have.

The nationwide shortage of personal protection equipment causes some rural communities to ration supplies. Finney County EMS Director Skylar Swords says the minimum PPE that used to be required was just a pair of gloves. Now, that minimum first responders need includes gloves, a pair of goggles and a mask for every patient.

Swords says he'd prefer to use N-95 masks, but since they're so limited, Finney County is reserving them only for treating known COVID-19 patients or someone with COVID-19 symptoms.

"We were looking at our burn rates and we were going to be running out in a week or two," Swords says. Fortunately, through coordination with our emergency manager and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, we procured some more."

Compared to larger, urban population areas, rural counties are often lower on the priority list when it comes to determining who gets supplies.

"A lot of PPE is being shipped out to those (more urban) places because they need it and they have a large population to deal with," Swords says.

At its current rate, Finney County EMS has about four weeks until it runs out of N-95 masks. Swords is now looking at ways to decontaminate N-95 masks and make them reusable in case the county's supply runs out.

"There are some methods out there being utilized in these instances," he says.

This is something he never would have done before the COVID-19 pandemic.

While at times facing a disadvantage when it comes to priority lists, Swords says being rural does have its advantages. He says a lower population area could mean less call volumes and lower risk when it comes to local efforts to contain the spread of a virus like COVID-19.