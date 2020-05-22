Rural Health Clinics receive $8.6 million to expand testing capabilities

Rural Health Clinics in Kansas will soon see an additional $8.6 million from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The funding is meant to enhance coronavirus testing in the 174 clinics and the communities they serve.

“The U.S. is the world leader in testing and this additional investment means more tests will be available to Kansans in every corner of the state,” says U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall M.D. “President Trump made a commitment to ensuring any American who wanted a test had access to one, and I applaud him for following through on his promise. Kansas now has the testing infrastructure it needs to continue safely reopening.”

The Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act is to thank for the funding and will allow the state’s RHCs to expand access to testing members of these communities.

The State of Kansas and federally backed healthcare facilities have been awarded over $112.2 million for testing and related activities.

“The federal government continues to support our nation’s healthcare infrastructure, allowing our physicians to protect and serve their communities, no matter location or size.” Says Rep. Marshall.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has updated the criteria for testing over the course of the outbreak.

