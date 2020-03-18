Rolling Hills Zoo closed until further notice

The Rolling Hills Zoo has announced that, effective immediately, they would be closing their doors to guests until further notice due to the situation surrounding the coronavirus.

"Our primary obligation is to provide the very best care for our animals," said Executive Director Bob Jenkins. "That requires a professional staff who are healthy and able to work. By closing to the public we are reducing the risk of exposure to our staff members."

While gates will be closed to the public, the staff will continue to work onsite to provide care to the nearly 300 animals that call Rolling Hills Zoo home, as well as maintaining Zoo's infrastructure and work on areas and projects that are harder to accomplish with guests in the park. They will also be performing a deep cleaning of the zoo to prepare for when it re-opens to the public.