Man robbed of shoes, cash early Thursday in downtown Manhattan

An early-morning robbery Thursday in downtown Manhattan is under investigation.

According to Riley County Police spokeswoman Hail Rowland, the hold-up was reported at 2:01 a.m. Thursday at N. 3rd and Poyntz Avenue.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, reported that he was robbed of a pair of shoes and a wallet. The loss was estimated at $382.

Additional details, including whether a weapon was used in the incident, weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information may call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.