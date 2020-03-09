Kansas River access point closing until April 2021

A popular access point to the Kansas River will be closed for an extended period of time.

The City of Topeka says starting next Monday, access to the river on North Topeka's Saline Road will be closed to the public until April of next year.

During that time, construction will be going on for several new features. A bypass channel will be created to allow safe navigation around the existing weir without having to portage, along with installation of rock and concrete surfaces below the weir and alteration of existing wing dikes.

After construction on those is completed, a parking area will be built for more reliable access.

The City recommends people use Kaw River State Park or Seward Ave. for access during construction on Saline Rd.