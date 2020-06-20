Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, along with a risk of severe storms Sunday evening.

Areas of fog this morning will gradually diminish as skies remain partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out throughout the day, but most places will remain dry. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s.

We will hold on to a slight chance of showers and storms again tonight, but once again, rain will not be widespread. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by Sunday morning.

Most of Father's Day will be dry. South winds will become breezy during the afternoon, which will allow for a warmer day. Highs will end up near 90 degrees.

Severe storms are expected to develop Sunday evening with a line of storms developing and moving southeastward. All of northeast Kansas will have the risk for severe weather.

Damaging straight-line wind gusts and large hail will be the primary threats, along with localized flooding.

Storms will remain possible again on Monday before we dry out on Tuesday behind a cold front with lower humidity. Highs will remain in the 80s.