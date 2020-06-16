Shawnee Co. sees an increase of COVID-19 cases linked to funerals

An uptick in COVID-19 cases indirectly associated with funerals and visitations has been observed by the Shawnee County Health Department.

As of Monday, June 15, the county has seen one COVID-19 related death and 41 cases linked to funerals in Shawnee Co., five of which belong to residents of a different county.

SCHD says it understands the importance of holding funeral arrangements and visitations for loved ones that have died which means providing funeral directors with appropriate guidance is one of its focused priorities.

The new funeral guidance released by SCHD is provided by the CDC as families work to honor the lives of their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHD says the guidance includes but is not limited to:

- Following funeral directors instructions to keep the service safe.

- Using technology to connect virtually during the grieving process.

- Considering modified arrangements, such as limiting attendees to a small number of immediate family and holding a memorial service after the pandemic has lifted.

- Practicing social distancing maintaining 6 feet between attendees.

- Considering modified funeral traditions such as avoiding touching the deceased’s body.

- Wearing face masks while around others and outside of the home.

“We must stay diligent with conducting our own personal risk assessments when attending events such as funerals and larger family gatherings”, says Linda Ochs, Director of Shawnee County Health Department. “As always please continue to practice social distancing when possible, wear a mask when able to help lessen the spread of the virus and use every day preventative measures.”

SCHD says it would like to remind residents that washing hands, avoiding touching faces, avoiding close contact with those that are sick, staying home when feeling sick and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Additional funeral guidance can be found on the CDC website.

