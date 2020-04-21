Riley County's total number of positive cases of COVID-19 reaches 31

Riley County announced two additional positive test COVID-19 test results Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of positives to 31 for the county.

There are currently 18 active cases with 13 individuals having recovered from coronavirus in Riley County.

The newest patients are a 54 year old male and a 57 year old female, both had recent contact with another known case in the community.

Both of these individuals are recovering at their residences.

One previously identified positive individual has been admitted to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with severe lower respiratory symptoms.

This is the only Riley County positive individual who is currently hospitalized. Ascension Via Christi is treating several residents from other surrounding counties.

Riley County has 12 COVID-19 tests awaiting results, and have had 217 tests come back as negative for the county.