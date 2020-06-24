Riley County has two COVID-19 outbreaks, KSU Football and Aggieville

After announcing 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and Wednesday, Riley County health officials say they are labeling them outbreaks.

During their Wednesday Zoom news conference, the outbreaks are associated with the Kansas State University Football team and the Aggieville Business District.

At least half of the cases reported in Riley County are young adults, ages 18 to 24.

Currently there are 83 active cases in the county, and 3 deaths.

On Monday Riley County added more restrictions to restaurants and bars because of the increase. At least 30 cases are related to gatherings in Aggieville.

On Friday, Kansas State athletics reported 14 student athletes tests positive for the virus.

K-State Athletics has paused all voluntary workouts for football student athletes.

At least one business in Aggieville has closed due to the virus. Health officials said they were monitoring another business and would close them if needed.