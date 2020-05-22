Riley County reports one new case of COVID-19

Riley County now has 61 positive cases of COVID-19.

Riley County has one new positive case of the virus bringing the count up to 61 for the county. Only 6 of the 61 cases are active meaning 54 have recovered.

One person has died in the county due to novel coronavirus.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital has no positive patients while two people are under investigation currently.

The Riley County Swabbing Station, Screening Hotline and Q&A hotline will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day. For medical emergencies please call 911, for advice call your doctor or an urgent care facility.