Riley County police seeking public's help in identifying man in fraud case

Riley County police have issued a photo of a man wanted in connection with fraudulently obtaining $4,000 in March from a Manhattan bank.

The photo, which was posted late Monday on the Riley County Police Department's Facebook page, asks the question, "Do you know this peson?"

The photo shows a man seated in the driver's seat of a car with the window rolled down.

Anyone with information may call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Those using the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous and qualify ror a cash reward of up to $1,000.

For more inforamtion, visit the Riley County Police Department's Facebook page.