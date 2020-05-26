Riley County police seeking public's help in identifying man in fraud case

Riley County police have posated a photo of a man being sought in connection with a case in late March in which $4,000 was fraudulently obtained from a Capital Federal Savings bank in Manhattan.
By  | 
Posted:

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -- Riley County police have issued a photo of a man wanted in connection with fraudulently obtaining $4,000 in March from a Manhattan bank.

The photo, which was posted late Monday on the Riley County Police Department's Facebook page, asks the question, "Do you know this peson?"

The photo shows a man seated in the driver's seat of a car with the window rolled down.

Anyone with information may call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Those using the Crime Stoppers tip line can remain anonymous and qualify ror a cash reward of up to $1,000.

For more inforamtion, visit the Riley County Police Department's Facebook page.

 