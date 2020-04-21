Riley County police investigating theft of $30,000 from Manhattan woman

Riley County police are investigating a burglary and theft of approximately $30,000 from a Manhattan woman on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Plymouth Drive.The address is on the west side of Manhattan.

Officers said a 32-year-old woman reported an unknown person took the money from her residence.

RCPD PIO Hali Rowland said the woman was not home, and that it is not known when the theft occurred.

Police ask that anyone with information please contact Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777