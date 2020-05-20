Riley County officials find about 30 dogs in man's home

Riley County officials say they are working with a man who had about 30 terrier-mix dogs living in his home.

The dogs were discovered Monday at a home in Randolph.

Although the home was unsanitary, authorities said the man cared for the dogs but had become overwhelmed.

He was not intentionally breeding the dogs, who were in generally good condition.

The area animal shelter is awaiting guidance from the state and working with the dogs' owner to determine a plan to care for them.

The man was not cited.