Riley County received confirmation of the 25th positive case of COVID-19

Riley County has confirmed two new positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests for the county up to 25.

As of Wednesday afternoon, eight of the 25 have recovered, while the remaining 17 are still experiencing symptoms, and are isolated at their residences.

Riley County has had 157 COVID-19 tests return negative for coronavirus.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.