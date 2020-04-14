Riley County now has 23 positive cases of COVID-19, 8 have recovered

The Riley County Health Department announced two more confirmed positive cases for coronavirus in the county bringing the total positive cases to 23, with 8 of those individuals having recovered since their diagnoses.

They are a 54 year old female and a 32 year old male, both are currently isolated in their residences in Riley County.

Riley County has had 157 tests return as negative for coronavirus, and they are currently waiting on the results for six more tests.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.