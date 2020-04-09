Riley County now at 20 positive cases of COVID-19, 5 have recovered

The Riley County Emergency Operations Center has announced the 20th confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Riley County. Five of those 20 are now considered to be recovered.

Twenty-two individuals are currently being monitored for symptoms, and forty-two individuals have completed monitoring by the Riley County Health Department.

Riley County is currently waiting on the results from 18 additional tests, and have had 112 tests come back negative for coronavirus.

This is a developing story, we will add additional information as it becomes available.