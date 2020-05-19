Riley County moves to Phase 2 of reopening

Riley County will be moving along into Phase 2 with the rest of the state.

The Riley County Health Department announced Tuesday, May 19, that the county will move into Phase 2 under Governor Laura Kelly’s guidelines

Phase 2 will begin Friday, May 22, and will limit gatherings to 15 people maximum.

Group fitness centers, organized sports, community centers and indoor leisure spaces will be allowed to open in Riley County on May 22.

Bars, nightclubs, swimming pools, large entertainment venues and summer camps will not be allowed to open until Phase 3 at the earliest.

This will not affect the local order stating restaurants will be required to close at 10 p.m. which is the only difference between Governor Kelly’s order and the county’s order.

Phase 3 will begin approximately Monday, June 8, when mass gatherings will be limited to 45.

