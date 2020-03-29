Riley County issues childcare facility guidelines to slow spread of COVID-19

The Riley County Emergency Operations Center outlined Sunday the impacts the counties stay-at-home order has on childcare facilities.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on March 30th, all child care facilities must operate under these guidelines:

-Childcare shall be carried out in groups of 10 or fewer, keeping the same group together each day.

-Children can't move from one group to another.

-If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room.

-Different groups cannot mix with one another.

-Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.

-Every child shall be screened for their temperature upon arrival and again just before leaving the facility.

-The temperature check cannot be taken within (4) hours after a fever reducing medication was given.

-The child care facility shall present, upon request of the Local Health Officer, the completed screening form for each child in the facility. Failure to comply will result in immediate closure of the facility by the Local Health Officer.