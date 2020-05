Riley County has officially issued Order No. 9

Julie Gibbs, Riley County Local Health Officer, issued the order which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 22.

The order modifies previous health order to remove the reference to Phase 1.5 and replaced it with Phase 2.

Local Order No. 9 is identical to Local Order No. 8 in every other way. The order can be found here.