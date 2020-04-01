Riley County confirms sixth coronavirus case, addresses rumors

The Riley County Health Department has confirmed they were notified of sixth positive coronavirus case Wednesday afternoon, this individual was tested at the swabbing station in Riley County on Tuesday.

The sixth individual has been isolated at their home more information be released once close contacts and contact tracing has been determined.

Riley County health officials say they have been addressing many rumors about the number of cases within the county.

Health officials stress, do not believe everything you see on-line and on social media, unless you have verified the source of the information.

“We have seen many rumors out there, if you see someone making a claim on social media that doesn’t sound valid, don’t be afraid to question them, or if you have it, provide the accurate information.” Riley County Health Department, local health officer and director, Julie Gibbs says.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Riley County is currently monitoring 23 people and they are awaiting the results of 12 more tests, which includes tests pending at Fort Riley as well.

The Riley County Health Department releases information to their Facebook page and also posts it to their website.