Riley County confirms fifth positive case of COVID-19

A third positive test for coronavirus has been announced by officials in Riley County on Tuesday, making the total for the county now five.

The fifth case is a Kansas State University student, who recently returned from a trip to England with the group that traveled with the professor from the university, who is currently recovering from COVID-19 at his home in Pottawatomie County.

The 22 year old student followed the protocol and has been in quarantine at their home in Manhattan since their return on March 18th, 2020.

The student has been in daily contact with the Riley County Health Department, and symptoms started over the last few days.

The student is now in isolation in their home in Manhattan.

