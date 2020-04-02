Riley County confirms eight positive cases of COVID-19

Riley County Health officials have announced confirmation of two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Riley County up to eight confirmed positives for COVID-19.

The two most recent cases are linked to travel, or close-contact to others who have traveled and tested positive for coronavirus.

The individuals are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing is reminded to call a medical professional immediately.

A symptom screening hotline can be reached at 785-323-6400 and is staffed by medical personnel every day from 8:00 am to 10:00pm for anyone who has symptoms.

If you have general questions about coronavirus in the Riley County Area you can call the Q&A hotline at 785-587-4526, this is a voicemail only number. You can also email the Q&A hotline at rileycountycovid19@gmail.com.

