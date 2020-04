The Riley County Health Department posted on their website, as of 11:00 am Tuesday, the county has 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Two people have recovered from the virus in the County, and 84 tests have come back negative. Eleven tests are pending and 30 people are being monitored for symptoms.

If you think you have symptoms of coronavirus, Health Department officials request you call the Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400.