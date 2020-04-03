Riley County confirms 9 positive cases of COVID-19

Friday morning, Riley County Health Department announced the county now has 9 positive cases of coronavirus.

Of those nine, two are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, the remaining seven are self-isolating at their residences.

Riley County has 13 COVID-19 tests pending and officials are monitoring nearly 30 individuals.

Seventy-five individuals have tested negative for coronavirus so far in Riley County.

All cases of COVID-19 in Riley County have been associated with travel or close contact with someone who has recently traveled.

Riley County Response Hub has a new mapping feature available, updated data, and reminders of steps to protect your family and yourself from coronavirus. You can find the Riley County Response Hub with this link.