Riley County bans "public gatherings" of ten or more people

Riley County’s Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs, issued an order banning all “public gatherings” of ten or more people, regardless of whether they are held indoors or outdoors. This ban will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and will remain in effect until at least April 4, 2020.

Here is a list of the “public gatherings” that are exempt from the order, but could be prohibited or restricted in the future:

A prohibited “public gathering” does not include a non-commercial and lawful gathering entirely indoors and within a private living space.

A prohibited “public gathering” does not include licensed and lawfully operated medical service provider offices, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

A prohibited “public gathering” does not include grocery and/or convenience stores, provided proper “social distancing” is maintained at all times under then-existing CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or KDHE (Kansas Department of Health & Education) guidelines.

A prohibited “public gathering” does not include local, state or federal governmental operations, in public buildings, provided their operations are in compliance with the local health officer’s orders which have been issued with regard to their conduct of public business.

A prohibited "public gathering" does not include operations or events at or within commercial spaces, whether indoors or outdoors where persons are gathered in groups of less than ten (10) persons at one time, with at all times proper “social distancing” maintained under then-existing CDC or KDHE guidelines.

A prohibited “public gathering” does not include restaurants, bars and food pantries if they lawfully serve food and/or beverages by means of drive-thru or carry-out service, curbside service, or delivery only, with no dine-in seating allowed. Any persons inside such restaurant, bar or food pantry shall maintain at all times, proper “social distancing” under then-existing CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or KDHE (Kansas Department of Health & Education) guidelines.

A prohibited ‘public gathering” does not include religious gatherings, funerals, memorial services, and weddings provided proper “social distancing” is maintained at all times under then-existing CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or KDHE (Kansas Department of Health & Education) guidelines.

A prohibited ‘public gathering” does not include a licensed and lawfully operated (under Kansas statutes and all Riley County Health Department and KDHE standards) child care facility provided:

1. Every child must be screened upon entry and again prior to leaving. The temperature check cannot be taken within four (4) hours after a fever reducing medication was given.

2. The child care facility must present, upon request of the Local Health Officer, the completed screening form for each child in their facility. Failure to comply will result in the revocation of the child care facility’s license.

3. This licensed child care facility exemption will not go into effect until Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Officials warn that any violation to the above listed exemptions, could result in banning future gatherings at the specific location, and could include criminal penalties.

Health officials continue to encourage following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials and private medical provider’s guidelines. These guidelines are aimed at minimizing illness death and the socio-economic impacts due to COVID-19.

The Riley County Health Department says they “will continue to work with the local medical community; with the Director of Emergency Medical Services, David Adams; with Riley County Emergency Management; and the elected leaders of Riley County to make decisions in the best interest of all people in Riley County.”

The Riley County Health Department says “Protecting the health of our local community will always be our top priority and the next few weeks and months will be crucial to limit the spread of this virus.”

For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit RileyCountyKS.gov/coronavirus.