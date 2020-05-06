Riley County authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Riley County authorities Wednesday morning are asking the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

The missing girl is identified as Ananie Lakierra Morris, 13, of Manhattan.

Riley County police officials say Ananie was last seen at her home in the 900 block of Kearney Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She may be wearing gray-and-yellow hooded sweatshirt, tan moccasin-style shoes and a black-and-white checkered emoji backpack.

She is 5-feet-6 tall, 120 pounds and has braided hair.

If you know Ananie whereabouts, call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777