Riley County announces guide for reopening in Phase 1.5

Riley County has issued a new local health order for Phase 1.5.

Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued an order which goes into effect at midnight on Monday, May 18.

The order is issued in response to Governor Kelly’s Phase 1.5 Plan to Reopen Kansas.

The new order replaces the previous Local Health Order issued by the county but keeps the requirement that restaurants close by 10 p.m.

The order also removes the restrictions placed on child care providers.

All business and locations allowed to reopen under the Governor’s plan are required to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control as well as industry-specific guidance.

Mass gatherings must remain under 10 people. Salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in. Fitness centers and health clubs may open, but in-person group classes may not be held and locker rooms must remain closed and only open for necessary restroom facilities.

Bars and nightclubs must remain closed along with non-tribal casinos, theaters, museums, indoor leisure spaces, community centers, swimming pools, large outdoor and indoor entertainment venues, fairs, festivals, carnivals, parades, organized sports facilities, sports tournaments, sports games, sports practices and summer camps.

To read the full health order visit the Riley County Government website.

