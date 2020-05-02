Riley County announces additional positive test for COVID-19, total now 52

Riley County announced an additional positive COVID-19 test result Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of positives to 52 cases.

There are currently 23 active cases and 29 people have recovered from coronavirus in Riley County.

There have been 480 test come back as negative for COVID-19 for the county, with another 49 tests pending results.

Riley County Health Officer Julie Gibbs announced the Phased reopening plan for Riley County on Friday evening which follows the governor’s order with a couple guidelines being stricter, which is allowed by the governor’s order.

“We need to stimulate our economy, but we also need to stay vigilant as the risk is still great. Social distancing should still be a term we use every day.” Riley County Health Department, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

For more information on Riley County’s first phase in the Reopening plan, you can find more information here.