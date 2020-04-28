Riley County announces additional positive cases, phased reopening

Riley County announced two additional positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 47 for the county.

There are 25 active cases of COVID-19 and 22 individuals who have recovered from their symptoms.

The newest cases are one male and one female, both 23 years old, who each had contact with a person who was previously positive for coronavirus.

Riley County has also announced a phased reopening of businesses to the area, with a gradual step-down process to help balance the region.

““We are following guidelines from a few different sources, as well as, gaining input from our clinical task force, our recovery task force and our counterparts at Pottawatomie and Geary county.” Riley County Health Department, local health officer, Julie Gibbs says

The reopening guidelines will be implemented once Governor Laura Kelly’s Stay at Home order is no longer in effect.