Riley County announces additional positive COVID-19 test results

Riley County Health officials announced additional positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the total for the county up to 49 cases.

The newest cases are a 29 year old female and a 37 year old male.

As of Thursday morning, Ascension Via Christi is currently treating zero patients for COVID-19.

There are two persons under investigation of COVID-19 due to their symptoms, with test results pending.

This is a developing update, more information will be added when it becomes available.