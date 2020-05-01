Riley County announces Reopening Plan

Riley County Health Officer, Julie Gibbs has issued the Riley County Reopening Plan, which includes an order restricting certain activities as part of the local phased reopening plan for the county.

When the statewide Stay-at-Home order expires, Riley County’s Local Health Order No. 7 goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The new order is intended to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Riley County and will be paired with Governor Laura Kelly’s Statewide Order 20-29, which also goes into effect on May 4, 2020.

Major differences between the Riley County order and the Statewide Order is the limited number of people allowed in dine-in seating to 50% capacity and the restaurant must close by 10:00pm each night.

Local Childcare providers must still follow the same guidelines as those during the Stay-at-Home order, keeping the number of children to stable groups of 10 and continuing to check children’s temperatures at arrival and when leaving the facility.

Local businesses allowed to reopen during the early phases will be required to follow safety practices, if you are a business owner with questions about reopening you can contact the Business Question & Answer hotline, starting Monday, May 4th at 785-776-8829 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00p.m, or email the Chamber at info@manhattan.org.

If Individual businesses do not follow the requirements of the order, or have an outbreak of COVID-19 positives among employees or customers, the business is subject to immediate closure by the Health Officer

The Local Health Officer may reissue a Stay-at-Home order, if there becomes a significant increase in the percentage of positive cases in the community, or if there is a large increase in patients at Ascension Via Christi Hospital.