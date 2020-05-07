Riley County announces 56th confirmed positive COVID-19 test, 20 still active

On Thursday afternoon, Riley County Health Department announced one more confirmed positive test for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive tests to 56.

As of Thursday, May 7th, there are 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Riley County, with 36 people now considered recovered from the coronavirus.

The most recent positive patient has been identified as a 62 year-old male.

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating 2 confirmed positive patients for COVID-19, and 2 patients under investigation, have symptoms and are awaiting results.

One of those hospitalized has been confirmed as a Riley County resident.

There are 49 COVID-19 tests still awaiting results. A total of 631 COVID-19 tests have been administered so far in Riley County, which represents approximately one percent of the population in Riley County.