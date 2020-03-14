Riley County Schools close due to COVID-19

The Local Health Officer, in consultation with the Superintendent with Riley County USD 378, has mandated that USD 378 close all schools and suspend all school-related activities for 14 days effective Monday, March 16th

USD 378 and USD 383 also said all student activities will be postponed until further notice and during the time frame students will NOT be allowed on campus.

Julie Gibbs, the Local Health Officer, said they will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide information as they can should the situation change.

USD 378 and USD 383 will reopen on March 30th.