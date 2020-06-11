Riley County Police seek public's help in rape case

The Riley County Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a person suspected of rape in Manhattan.

Riley County Police officials early Thursday asked for information regarding an incident in which a woman reported she was raped in early Saturday in northeast Manhattan.

Riley County Police Det. Jessie Ehrlich said the department is seeking information regarding social gatherings that occurred Friday night through Saturday morning in the area of N. 6th and Kearney streets. The location is about nine blocks northeast of the Aggieville area of Manhattan..

The suspect is described as a white male, standing around 5-10 to 6-0 feet with average build with "really short" light brown hairs. The suspect's hairstyle resembled a military haircut, Ehrlich said.

The suspect had a clean-shaven face and wasn't wearing a hat or glasses. The type or color of his clothing is unknown.

The suspect was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday as he was running south on 6th Street near Kearney.

Initial investigation suggests the suspect drove, or was driven by someone else, over the bridge leading to Pillsbury Drive, which isi K-177 highway, later in the morning.

Riley County Police officials are asking anyone with details about house parties or get-togethers Friday, June 5, through the morning of Saturday, June 6, in northeast Manhattan, or with information about a possible suspect to call Ehrlich at 785-473-2397