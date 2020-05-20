Riley County Police investigating case where bad checks worth $22,274 were cashed

Riley County Police are investigating a case in which bad checks worth more than $22,000 were cashed in Manhattan.

Officers filed a fraud report around 2 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Humbolt Street in Manhattan.

The victim was listed as the Knopp and Bannister Attorneys Office.

According to Riley County Police officials, an unknown person frauduelently forged a signature on business checks and cashed them.

The estimated loss is approximately $22,274.81.

Anyone with information may call the Riley County Police Department at 785-537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-537-7777.