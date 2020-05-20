Riley County Police Department congratulates Lieutenant Tim Schuck as he completes a college program for police command personnel.

Lieutenant Schuck completed the 12-week accredited program at the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

The courses included classes on leadership, police administration, legal issues, organizational performance and behavior.

“This course is academically rigorous,” says Cindy Shain, SPI Director. “48 graduates from 18 states and 43 law enforcement agencies from across the nation completed their course of study this semester amid the uncertainty and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Southern Police Institute has educated thousands of command level officers by enhancing the professionalism and effectiveness of police executives around the world since 1951.

The goal for graduates of the course is to position officers to help improve their communities and organizations. The curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers that are capable of assuming positions of leadership within their agencies.

