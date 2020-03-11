Riley County Health Department update on COVID-19

The governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, has just announced a disaster proclamation in the state. He said he was formally announcing the proclamation, their "version of a state of emergency." Governor Pritzker announced Monday in a press conference there were four additional cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total in the state to 11. (MGN Image)
Posted:

At this time, there are no cases of COVID-19 in Riley County.

The Riley County Health Department released a statement addressing rumors that there were positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. The county said in the statement that they will only report confirmed cases and will "promptly inform the public" if a case is confirmed in Riley County.

You can take preventative actions to protect yourself from illness, including COVID-19, by following these steps:

-Practice good hand hygiene
-Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with untouched hands
-Avoid close contact with people who are sick
-Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash
-Stay home if you are experiencing fever, cough or other symptoms illness
-Clean surfaces with a disinfectant

If you feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing and have traveled to areas with widespread transmission of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has traveled and has been sick with similar symptoms in the last 14 days, call your healthcare provider.

 