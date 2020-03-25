Riley County Health Department releases coronavirus Q&A hotline

As of Wednesday afternoon, Riley County has had 40 individuals tested for coronavirus, all of those tests have come back negative. The previously reported positive for Riley County was a Manhattan resident, whose residence is in Pottawatomie County.

Riley County Health Department is currently waiting on results for 8 coronavirus tests, and has between 20 and 30 people who are being monitored for symptoms.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Riley County Health Department announced a coronavirus question and answer hotline, to assist those who have questions about the virus but are not experiencing symptoms.

Health officials also reminded the public to please use the screening call center if they are experiencing the symptoms, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Riley County officials announced Wednesday they have no plans to issue a stay at home order, or safer at home order like some other counties have done, but they stressed the need to maintain social distance.

“We are encouraged to see that people are practicing social distancing, and that businesses are going out of their way to help to reduce risks.” Riley County Health Department, Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

“The stores will remain open, please stop buying toilet paper, we need it, too. Thank you.” Riley County Police Department, Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup says.

The Riley County coronavirus Q&A hotline number is 785-587-4526. The Riley County coronavirus screening line phone number is 785-323-6400.