Riley County Health Department advises proper hand-washing, social distancing for restaurants, bars

Riley County Health Department officials are not advising bars and restaurants to close at this time, however, they want businesses to remember to follow proper hand-washing procedures and social distancing whenever possible.

Heath Department officials also reminds everyone of proper hand-washing with soap and water for twenty seconds, or use alcohol-based hand-sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content.

Social distancing is spacing yourself no less than six feet apart, when you need to be in a space with others.

Some businesses around Manhattan have made adjustments to allow them to continue to operate while still observing the social distancing suggestions.

“We realize that restaurants have shut down their interior space, and just have gone to drive through, and we applaud those efforts, because that really helps to reduce the risk of exposure.” Riley County Health Department, Administrative Director, Julie Gibbs says.

Riley County Health Department says if bars and restaurants are in need of signage to assist them during the coronavirus pandemic, please reach out to them and they can email it or print and deliver it to the business.