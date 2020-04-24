Riley County COVID-19 tests increase with KDHE guidelines, more positives announced

Riley County Health Department has more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 bringing Riley County’s total number of positive cases to 40.

The most recent cases are 19 year old, 22 year old, 26 year old, 47 year old, 57 year old females and a 33 year old male.

With the new KDHE testing guidelines, and additional supplies, Riley County has expanded their COVID-19 testing and currently have 113 tests pending results.

There are 3 individuals hospitalized, one of them is a Riley County resident and one person remains on a ventilator.

