Riley County COVID-19 cases increase, temporary respiratory clinic to open

Riley County Health Department has announced one new positive coronavirus test result Friday, bringing the total number of positive tests to 27 for the county.

The newest individual to test positive is a 45 year old male, who has a direct link to a previous positive Riley County individual.

The individual is recovering in isolation in his residence, and has been quarantined at his residence since learning of the possible exposure to the previous individual.

Riley County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19, and 12 individuals have recovered.

To be considered as recovered from coronavirus, the individual must have experienced no fever for at least 3 days and at least 7 days have passed since their symptoms first appeared.

Riley County has 22 tests still pending results, and 178 tests have come back negative for COVID-19.

Health officials would like everyone to continue to seek medical care for COVID-19 and any other health issues.

Riley County health officials are still working to secure a contract for a location to become an Alternative Care Site(ACS).

As of Friday, April 17th, officials say there is not a demonstrated need in the community, so the opening of the ACS location has been delayed. It was originally scheduled to open on April 20th.

The Riley County Health Department will continue to have the drive up swabbing station, which requires physician referrals, they also plan to open a respiratory clinic at the same location as the swabbing station.

Additional tents will be set up on Tuesday, and plan to have the respiratory clinic open on Wednesday, April 22nd.