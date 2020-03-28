Riley County COVID-19 Saturday(3-28) update

Following Governor Kelly’s announcement of a statewide stay at home order, Riley County has announced the original stay at home order, due to coronavirus, will still be in affect starting at 12:01 AM Sunday March 29th.

On Monday, the Statewide Stay at Home order will supersede the county’s order, however, they will add to it, the conditions and requirements for childcare facilities that were originally outlined by the county.

Childcare facilities must maintain a log of body temperatures of those children in their care upon arrival at the facility and again just prior to their departure.

This log must be available to Childcare Licensing officials upon their request.

“Childcare providers, centers included, are able to stay open as long as they have no more than 10 children in one group.” Riley County Health Department, director and local health officer, Julie Gibbs says.

If you are a childcare provider and have questions about the requirements, you’re asked to call the COVID-19 Question and answer hotline at 785-587-4526.

For more information regarding what is considered an essential business during the Stay at Home order, please email KEFF@ks.gov.