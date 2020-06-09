Riley County reports second COVID-19 related death

Riley County health officials say a second person has died from complications from COVID-19.

According to the county, the 88-year-old Riley County man died after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

He was hospitalized in a neighboring community and was being treated for multiple complicating conditions.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The Riley County community has worked together to slow the spread of coronavirus and I ask all of you to please continue taking precautions so we can help prevent further tragedy.”

Currently, there are 71 cases of COVID-19 in Riley County, with 10 active cases and 59 who have recovered.