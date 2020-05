Riley County has reported one new positive case of COVID-19.

The virus investigation is currently ongoing and the patient is a 23-year-old female.

Riley County now has 62 positive cases with 7 currently active.

Ascension Via Christi has no positive patients and one person under investigation.

The Riley County Health Department Screening Hotline now operates only Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.