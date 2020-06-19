Riley Co. sees COVID cases spike among young adults

Riley Co. health officials are working on ways to reach younger people about the risks of COVID-19.

Riley Co. has seen 23 new confirmed cases between Monday and Friday. The total number of confirmed cases in the county is now 103, while the number of active cases rose from 16 Monday, to 38 Friday.

None of the new 12 new cases logged from Wednesday to Friday was associated with K-State athletics, which has had 8 cases confirmed this week. However, overall, 17 of the 23 new cases reported from Monday to Friday are in people aged 18 to 24.

City of Manhattan public information officer Vivienne Uccello said it appears many of the cases involve young people who have frequented bars and restaurants. She said health officials are working on new messaging to reach the younger population. She said they also are checking if any businesses may need additional safety precautions.

"Younger people are not immune to the disease and can have serious cases. Headache and the loss of taste and/or smell, even without other symptoms, can indicate the presence of disease. Do not take these things lightly. Do not go out if you have even mild symptoms. Avoid close contact with people outside your household even if you are feeling fine," the county said in a news release.

“During the disease investigation and contact tracing process, we’ve pinpointed several bars and restaurants connected to the new patients and their close contacts,” said Riley County Health Department (RCHD) Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams.

One establishment did close voluntarily, but they declined to say which one.

They are also monitoring another business which could be ordered to close.

