Riley Co. sees 71 positive cases of COVID-19

Riley County sees 71 positive cases of COVID-19 says the Riley County Emergency Operations Center.

The county has three new positive patients for a grand total of 71. The new patients are all male, ages 32, 55 and 88 says the Riley County Public Health Department.

One of these new positive cases is associated with an outbreak in another county and disease investigations are ongoing for the other two patients.

Currently three of the positive cases are hospitalized and two are on ventilators at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says county officials.

Via Christi says they currently have two positive patients and two Persons Under Investigation currently hospitalized.

A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and are waiting for test results says Riley County.

Kansas currently has 10,650 positive cases of coronavirus says the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and 936 of those cases have been hospitalized.

Riley County officials say that the county has 11 active cases, 59 recovered, 1 death, 23 pending test results and 1,365 negative test results.

For more information on COVID-19 cases in Riley Co. visit their website.

