Riley Co. sees 5 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

Riley County sees five new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend says a release from the City of Manhattan.

Riley Co. Public Health Officials say there are five new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Friday, June 12, bringing the county total up to 79 positive cases.

The Co. Health Office says that there are three deaths related to the virus, 17 active cases and 59 recoveries.

Riley Co. says four of the new patients are male, ages 21, 22, 28 and 61 while the last patient is a 19-year-old female.

The County says at least two of the cases are related with travel outside the county and that contact tracing is still ongoing for the rest of the patients.

Riley County Health Officials say none of the five new cases are related to the Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak.

